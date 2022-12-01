scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

2 city residents cheated through WhatsApp calls

Two city men were duped after being trapped by a false claim that their kin were taken into custody. Yogesh Kumawat of Sector 37 reported that an unknown person called on WhatsApp and told him that his sister is in Canadian custody and he has to deposit Rs 2.50 lakh to get her released.

Police said that the caller shared an account number on WhatsApp. Kumawat reportedly deposited Rs 1 lakh online in the account provided. Later, he came to know that he was cheated. He called his sister and found she was all right.

Tarlochan Singh Sibal of Sector 44 reported that an unknown person called on WhatsApp and told him that he is Kirpal Singh, who is known to him, from the UK and asked him to deposit Rs 2.50 lakh in his account. The impersonator claimed that he had landed in a legal trouble in the UK. Police said Tarlochan Singh deposited Rs 2.05 lakh online in the account provided.

The cyber crime cell has started investigation after lodging two FIRs.

Property fraud reported

Two men were booked for cheating Rs 12 lakh from a Sector 49 resident on the pretext of sale of a property Wednesday. The accused were identified as Amrik Singh of Mohali and Malkit Singh of Ambala. Ripu Daman Sharma of Sector 49 reported that the two had taken Rs 12 lakh from him for selling him a five-floor constructed building at Mauli Baidwan village Lal Lakir (Abadi) in Mohali. A case was registered at Sector 49 police station.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 08:17:54 am
