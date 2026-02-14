2 children die within days in Bathinda village, police arrest mother, aunt

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bathinda police on Saturday arrested a woman and her sister for allegedly poisoning her two young children to death in Phulewala village.
According to the police, Jassi Kaur mixed rat repellent into food served to her children—eight-year-old Sukhpreet Kaur, and six-year-old Fatehveer—while her sister, Motto Kaur, allegedly helped carry out the crime. Both women have been booked in a murder case.
The incident came to light after the two children died within days of each other. Sukhpreet died a few days ago and her family cremated the body without raising alarm. But when Fatehveer died on Friday, his death raised suspicions.
Their father, Budh Singh, suspected that his wife might be involved and lodged a police complaint. Acting on this, the police registered a First Information Report at Rampura Phul police station under murder charges and booked Jassi, Motto, and a third accused, Lakhi Singh, a resident of Barnala district.
Manoj Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rampura Phul, confirmed the arrests and said, “Preliminary investigation suggests that a poisonous substance was administered through food. The investigation is ongoing, and the motive behind this crime will be revealed after further inquiry,” he said.
Fatehveer’s body has not been cremated and is currently kept at the Civil Hospital in Rampura Phul, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Wasim Akram urges Pakistani authorities to provide the best medical care for Imran Khan's deteriorating vision in his right eye. Recent reports show he only has 15% vision and calls for a specialist assessment. The court has ordered a full medical examination and contact with his sons. Transparency and proper care are being demanded by Khan's family and political leaders.