2 children die within days in Bathinda village, police arrest mother, aunt

It was six-year-old Fatehveer’s death on Friday that led his father to suspect something amiss and lodge a police complaint.

By: Express News Service
2 min readLudhianaFeb 14, 2026 05:29 PM IST
The Bathinda police arrested a woman and her sister on the charges of poisoning her two children.The Bathinda police arrested a woman and her sister on the charges of poisoning her two children. (Special Arrangement)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bathinda police on Saturday arrested a woman and her sister for allegedly poisoning her two young children to death in Phulewala village.

According to the police, Jassi Kaur mixed rat repellent into food served to her children—eight-year-old Sukhpreet Kaur, and six-year-old Fatehveer—while her sister, Motto Kaur, allegedly helped carry out the crime. Both women have been booked in a murder case.

The incident came to light after the two children died within days of each other. Sukhpreet died a few days ago and her family cremated the body without raising alarm. But when Fatehveer died on Friday, his death raised suspicions.

Their father, Budh Singh, suspected that his wife might be involved and lodged a police complaint. Acting on this, the police registered a First Information Report at Rampura Phul police station under murder charges and booked Jassi, Motto, and a third accused, Lakhi Singh, a resident of Barnala district.

Manoj Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rampura Phul, confirmed the arrests and said, “Preliminary investigation suggests that a poisonous substance was administered through food. The investigation is ongoing, and the motive behind this crime will be revealed after further inquiry,” he said.

Fatehveer’s body has not been cremated and is currently kept at the Civil Hospital in Rampura Phul, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Bangladesh election results 2026, Bangladesh,
On ties with India, BNP's Tarique Rahman says 'will keep interest of Bangladesh first'
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
England vs Scotland
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement