2 children die within days in Bathinda village, police arrest mother, aunt

The Bathinda police arrested a woman and her sister on the charges of poisoning her two children. (Special Arrangement)

The Bathinda police on Saturday arrested a woman and her sister for allegedly poisoning her two young children to death in Phulewala village.

According to the police, Jassi Kaur mixed rat repellent into food served to her children—eight-year-old Sukhpreet Kaur, and six-year-old Fatehveer—while her sister, Motto Kaur, allegedly helped carry out the crime. Both women have been booked in a murder case.

The incident came to light after the two children died within days of each other. Sukhpreet died a few days ago and her family cremated the body without raising alarm. But when Fatehveer died on Friday, his death raised suspicions.