2 Chandigarh residents to get Rs 1,150 for tickets of Volvo bus that didn’t ply

THE CHANDIGARH Consumer Forum directed the Haryana Roadways to pay Rs 1,150 to two Mohali residents, who had booked tickets for a Volvo bus, which did not ply due to strike of its employees.

Harish Goyal and Ashish Gupta of Mohali stated in their complaint that they had booked two tickets for a Volvo bus to Delhi for October 20, 2018, at 4.30 am through online portal of Haryana Roadways. They paid an amount of Rs 1,200.

The complainants alleged that they reached the bus stand at 4 am to go to Delhi but neither any bus had arrived nor anybody was there to assist them. Rather a message was pasted there, that too in very small letters, that if due to strike, the bus did not come then you could claim the refund after expiry of the time on the e-mail which is transport@hry.nic.in. After waiting till 4.30 am, they sent an e-mail for refund of the tickets and the compensation for harassment. The complainants had to arrange an emergency taxi to reach Delhi by spending Rs 7,500.

On December 10, 2018, the Haryana Roadways approved the refund of only Rs 1,150 making a deduction of Rs 50.

The complainants alleged that the strike was going on before October 21, 2018, and the Haryana Roadways stopped making fresh bookings thereafter. It showed that the roadways knew that the bus will not ply on the given time.

Despite that, they accepted the booking and not informed the complainants in advance regarding cancellation of the bus. Therefore, the duo filed a formal complaint at the Consumer Forum of Chandigarh on December 12, 2018.

The Haryana Roadways in its reply submitted that due to the strike, some of the employees of Haryana Roadways had been disrupting the bus services but the state government on August 30, 2018, had declared the strike unlawful, illegal and anti-people for a period of six months, but some of the employees went on strike from October 18, 2018.

Many drivers and conductors were suspended as they took part in the strike. As the buses were not operated by the drivers/conductors on October 30, 2018, a notice was pasted near the booth of the bus stand informing passengers about ticket refund. Information in this regard was also provided by the employee who was on duty at the enquiry room at ISBT, Sector 17, Chandigarh. The complainants have received the ticket refund.

After hearing the arguments, the forum held that while the buses could not ply due to the strike, the management of Haryana Roadways had tried its best to provide transport services to the general public by employing operational staff through service providers on a contractual basis and the employees who did not participate in the strike.

Besides, notices had been pasted by them near the booth of the bus stand for the convenience of the passengers to claim the refund on the email.

The forum in the judgment released on August 8 directed the Haryana Roadways to refund Rs 50 deducted on account of service charge to the complainants along with a lump sum compensation of Rs 1,100.