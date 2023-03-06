scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

2 booked for ‘assaulting’ NRI woman

The complainant stated that she knew one Gurlal Singh alias Gavy and Parveen. The complainant said that she had quarrelled with Gurlal a few days ago and on March 3, she had gone to meet Parveen at Phase VII market.

The complainant, Manjinder Kaur, stated in her complainat that she had gone to Canada a few years ago and she returned to India last year. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
2 booked for ‘assaulting’ NRI woman
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Mattaur police booked two persons for allegedly assaulting a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) woman on Sunday.

The complainant, Manjinder Kaur, stated in her complainat that she had gone to Canada a few years ago and she returned to India last year.

The complainant stated that she knew one Gurlal Singh alias Gavy and Parveen. The complainant said that she had quarrelled with Gurlal a few days ago and on March 3, she had gone to meet Parveen at Phase VII market.

Kaur alleged that Parveen had also quarrelled with her at the market and bruised her face and also pulled he earrings due to which she was hurt in the ear.

“There was bleeding in my ear and I got unconscious,” the complainant alleged.

Also Read
Jagmeet Singh, illegal migrants, Canada, Tik Tok, Canada illegal migrants from US, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current Affairs
Canada Calling: Of illegal migrants from US, Indian students in fake coll...
PGI conducts first-ever renal transplant
Rohtak: 20-year-old student arrested for murder of parents, sister and gr...
‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh’s supporters block Jalandhar-Amrits...

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against Gurlal and Parveen under sections 308 (whoever does any act with such intention or knowledge and under such circumstances that, if he by that act caused death, he would be guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder) 341 (wrongful restraint), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 01:10 IST
Next Story

62-year-old tries to catch man harassing granddaughter, killed

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close