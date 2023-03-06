2 booked for ‘assaulting’ NRI woman

The Mattaur police booked two persons for allegedly assaulting a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) woman on Sunday.

The complainant, Manjinder Kaur, stated in her complainat that she had gone to Canada a few years ago and she returned to India last year.

The complainant stated that she knew one Gurlal Singh alias Gavy and Parveen. The complainant said that she had quarrelled with Gurlal a few days ago and on March 3, she had gone to meet Parveen at Phase VII market.

Kaur alleged that Parveen had also quarrelled with her at the market and bruised her face and also pulled he earrings due to which she was hurt in the ear.

“There was bleeding in my ear and I got unconscious,” the complainant alleged.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against Gurlal and Parveen under sections 308 (whoever does any act with such intention or knowledge and under such circumstances that, if he by that act caused death, he would be guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder) 341 (wrongful restraint), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.