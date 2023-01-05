scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

2 booked for ‘duping’ people by posing as police personnel

The complainant in the case, Arvinder Singh, a resident of Rajpura, had told the police that the accused had duped him.

Those booked were identified as Rajbir Singh, a resident of Sector 69, and Naresh Kumar, a resident of Jhuggian village near Kharar. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
2 booked for ‘duping’ people by posing as police personnel
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Phase-1 police on Wednesday booked two persons for allegedly duping some people by posing as police officers and threatening the victims to frame them in false police cases. One of the accused
is said to be a proclaimed offender (PO).

Those booked were identified as Rajbir Singh, a resident of Sector 69, and Naresh Kumar, a resident of Jhuggian village near Kharar.

More from Chandigarh

The complainant in the case, Arvinder Singh, a resident of Rajpura, had told the police that the accused had duped him. Police officials said that accused Rajbir was already booked in a cheating case of duping people on pretext of police recruitment to the tune of Rs 76 lakh. A case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 00:47 IST
Next Story

Kerala: Saji Cheriyan takes oath as minister, may get back Fisheries

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close