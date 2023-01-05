2 booked for ‘duping’ people by posing as police personnel

The Phase-1 police on Wednesday booked two persons for allegedly duping some people by posing as police officers and threatening the victims to frame them in false police cases. One of the accused

is said to be a proclaimed offender (PO).

Those booked were identified as Rajbir Singh, a resident of Sector 69, and Naresh Kumar, a resident of Jhuggian village near Kharar.

The complainant in the case, Arvinder Singh, a resident of Rajpura, had told the police that the accused had duped him. Police officials said that accused Rajbir was already booked in a cheating case of duping people on pretext of police recruitment to the tune of Rs 76 lakh. A case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.