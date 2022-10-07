scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

2 bikes collide, speeding car runs over one rider

According to the police, the incident took place after a two-wheeler being driven by the victim, identified as Naya Gaon resident Karan Singh Rawat, crashed into another two-wheeler that was being driven by one Ajit Singh of Mani Majra.

The police, after preliminary investigations, have also determined that Rawat was riding his two-wheeler on the wrong side of the road, when he crashed into the motorcycle of Singh. (Representational)

A 30-YEAR-OLD man was killed on Tuesday after being hit by a speeding car at Sector 2/11 dividing road, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place after a two-wheeler being driven by the victim, identified as Naya Gaon resident Karan Singh Rawat, crashed into another two-wheeler that was being driven by one Ajit Singh of Mani Majra. As both the men were flung to the road by the impact of the crash, a speeding car came from behind and ran over Rawat. The car driver later fled from the scene.

According to the police, passersby later rushed both the men to PGI where Rawat was declared brought dead by the doctors, while Singh was admitted for treatment.

More from Chandigarh

The police, after preliminary investigations, have also determined that Rawat was riding his two-wheeler on the wrong side of the road, when he crashed into the motorcycle of Singh. Investigators said that Rawat worked as a cook at a house in Sector 2 and is survived by his wife and two children. A case against unknown persons has been registered at Sector 3 police station. The body of Rawat was handed over to his family after an autopsy on Thursday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stopPremium
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stop

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 07:28:41 am
Next Story

India’s Non-Playing 16 at the T20 world cup

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement