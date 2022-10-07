2 bikes collide, speeding car runs over one rider

A 30-YEAR-OLD man was killed on Tuesday after being hit by a speeding car at Sector 2/11 dividing road, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place after a two-wheeler being driven by the victim, identified as Naya Gaon resident Karan Singh Rawat, crashed into another two-wheeler that was being driven by one Ajit Singh of Mani Majra. As both the men were flung to the road by the impact of the crash, a speeding car came from behind and ran over Rawat. The car driver later fled from the scene.

According to the police, passersby later rushed both the men to PGI where Rawat was declared brought dead by the doctors, while Singh was admitted for treatment.

The police, after preliminary investigations, have also determined that Rawat was riding his two-wheeler on the wrong side of the road, when he crashed into the motorcycle of Singh. Investigators said that Rawat worked as a cook at a house in Sector 2 and is survived by his wife and two children. A case against unknown persons has been registered at Sector 3 police station. The body of Rawat was handed over to his family after an autopsy on Thursday.