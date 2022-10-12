2-bedroom flat fetches Rs 96.52 lakh

A two bedroom dwelling unit in Sector 51 A went for Rs 95.52 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 95.34 lakh while a two bedroom unit in Sector 63 went for Rs 83.12 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 72.56 lakh.

The Chandigarh Housing Board managed to sell 28 out of 83 residential units on freehold basis. Though it received a

lukewarm response for commercial units as only one out of 96 was auctioned. The residential sites put out for auction were on freehold basis while commercial sites were on leasehold basis.

Similarly, two-bedroom dwelling units went for Rs 87.21 lakh, Rs 77.53 lakh and Rs 74.53 lakh in Sector 63 against the reserve price of Rs 72.56 lakh. All other sites of similar category went for similar prices, between Rs 75 to 85 lakh.

A sole commercial booth, on leasehold, that was auctioned in Mani Majra went for Rs 23.31 lakh. The CHB had invited e-bids for sale of its built-up residential and built-up commercial units on freehold and leasehold basis. The last date for submission of e-bids was Tuesday until 10 am and these were opened from 10.15 am, as per schedule.

It was said by the board that the details of successful highest bidders have been uploaded on the website of the CHB http://www.chbonline.in. The process of e-tendering was completed with the technical assistance from National Informatics Centre (NIC), Chandigarh, on its e-tendering platform. The reserve price of residential units that were auctioned was Rs 18,22,67,320 and it fetched Rs 19,71,44,813.

Meanwhile, the reserve price of the commercial units on leasehold basis which were auctioned was Rs 23,30,900 and they went for Rs 23,31,000.