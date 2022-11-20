2 arrested for pointing gun at NCM chief’s son

Ropar police arrested two persons, including a ‘relative’ of former Ropar MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa, on Saturday for allegedly pointing a gun at the son of National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura.

Road rage may have led to the incident, according to the preliminary investigation report prepared by the police.

According to the police, Lalpura’s son Ajayvir Singh and his friend Surinderpal Singh were going to Kalwan village on Friday night from Chandigarh in their vehicle and when they reached near Azampur bypass, a car blocked their way. There were two men in the car.

Surinderpal, the complainant, told the police that the two car occupants came out and pointed a pistol at him and Ajayvir Singh. When he called the police, the two accused fled the spot, Surinderpal said.

The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh and Jaskaran Singh, both residents of Takhatgarh village. Jaspreet Singh is said to be a relative of former MLA Sandoa.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Anandpur Sahib DSP Ajay Singh said that they have registered a case and arrested the accused. They also seized the licenced pistol and the car used by the accused.

When asked about the intention of the accused, DSP Ajay Singh said that their investigation had revealed that it was not pre-planned and the incident seemed to have been triggered by road rage.

When asked whether Jaspreet Singh is a relative of former MLA Sandoa, the DSP said that they were verifying it.

A case under Sections 341 (Wrongful restraint), 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of IPC and other relevant sections of the Arms Act was filed at Noorpur Bedi police station.