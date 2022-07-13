2 aides of gangster Manna held with weapons, opium

Zirakpur police arrested two persons of Malerkotla district and recovered a .32 bore imported pistol, seven live cartridges and 500 grams opium from them on Tuesday. The arrested are said to be aides of gangster Gurdeep Singh Manna. The were identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Nikka and Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely, both residents of Sandaur village in Malerkotla. They were arrested from Chat light point near slip road, Aerocity.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that acting on a tip-off, a special naka was set up at Chat light point under the supervision of Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar. The police intercepted a Maruti Swift car bearing a Delhi registration number and arrested both the accused.

Soni added that preliminary investigation revealed both the accused are gang members of the Gurdeep Singh Manna gang, who has 38 criminal cases registered against him. He is presently lodged in Hoshiarpur Jail. A case under sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act was lodged at Zirakpur police station.