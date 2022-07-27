2 aides of Bishnoi, Brar who were tasked to kill 3 accused in Kabaddi player’s murder arrested

Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with Bathinda Police arrested two close associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Sources said that the two associates were tasked to eliminate three accused in Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian murder case – inside the Nakodar police station where they were brought on police remand after the arrest.

Malkit Singh alias Kitta of village Bhaini and Hardeep Singh alias Mamma of village Aaklia Jalal, both villages in Bathinda district, were arrested by Punjab policewhen they were attempting to escape to Haryana via village Pathrala in Bathinda, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

A senior Punjab police officer told that Lawrence Bishnoi during his interrogation by the State police force revealed that the duo was tasked to kill trio of Dagar, Fateh Nagar, and Kaunsal Chaudhary belonging to Bishnoi’s rival gang Bambiha group when they were brought on production warrant and taken to Nakodar police station. The idea was to create a fear psychosis, said the officer.

Ambian was murdered in March in a suspected gang rivalry between Bishnoi and Bambiha group and police have arrested several person in the kabaddi player’s murder case.

The officer added that a police uniform was also recovered from the accused, which was a part of an alternate plan to intercept Moosewala while disguising as a cop, as briefed by the Delhi police that Moosewala killers had an alternate plan to eliminate him.

Both the accused persons are history-sheeters and wanted by Punjab Police in several cases of heinous crimes, said Punjab DGP in a written statement. “The Police have also recovered seven pistols (six .32 bores and one .30 bore) along with ammunition and a police uniform of an ASI Rank from their possession besides impounding their motorcycle using which they were trying to escape,” he added.

The development came just a few days after the AGTF had neutralized two killers of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala during an encounter in Bhakna village of Amritsar. Pertinently, Goldy Brar, currently residing in Canada is a mastermind in Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The DGP said that following a reliable input about two associates of Goldy Brar carrying a large number of weapons trying to escape the state on a motorcycle, the AGTF along with Bathinda Police laid a nakabandi at link road of village Pathrala and nabbed both of them.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused persons, on directions of Goldy Brar, had unsuccessfully attempted to murder a Rajasthan-based gangster Kailash Manju at Jaisalmer when he was out on bail,

he said.

Apart from this, the DGP said that arrested persons had also unsuccessfully tried to kill three associates of gangsters when Nakodar Police had brought them on production warrant in connection with Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder case.

Not ruling out the connection of these two arrested persons in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the DGP said the police are investigating from that angle also.

An FIR under sections of the Arms Act was registered on Tuesday at Police Station Sangat in Bathinda, and section 171 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was added in the FIR.