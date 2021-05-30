Punjab: 2 AFPI cadets commissioned as officers, 16 pass out from NDA

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Eastern Naval Command.

Two cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) were commissioned as officers in the Armed Forces, Saturday.

With this, the total number of AFPI cadets commissioned as officers went up to 71.

This number may further increase on June 12 when the IMA passing out parade will be held.

Cadet Barjot Singh Dhillon passed out from the Officers Training Academy Chennai on completion of his training with the 111 SSC Course. Barjot, from Patiala, had joined AFPI in 2011 as part of the First AFPI Course.

His father, Kuldeep Singh is a technician and mother, Gurpreet Kaur is a teacher at a government school. He has two sisters. The passing out parade was reviewed by Lt Gen YK Joshi, Army Commander Northern Command.

Cdt Vishvajit Singh joined AFPI as part of the Fifth AFPI Course in 2015. On completion of his training, he joined the National Defence Academy. Thereafter he went to the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala for one final year of training. His father, Vikram Singh is a hotelier and mother, Man Mohinder is a home maker.

His grandfather late Lt Gen Gurinder Singh was a Army Commander of Northern Command.

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Eastern Naval Command.

The Passing out Parade of the 140th NDA Course was held at Khadakwasla.

The parade was reviewed by the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh. As many as 16 cadets from AFPI passed out from NDA on completion of their training.

They will do one more year of training at respective service academies before being commissioned as officers in the armed forces.

So far 162 AFPI cadets have joined NDA and other service academies from the first eight courses. Of these 71 have become officers and the rest are under training.

Currently three courses are underway at AFPI. Cadets of the 9th AFPI Course are in Class 12 and awaiting their final board.