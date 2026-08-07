2 accused in Haryana gangster murder die in police encounter

The Haryana Police have seized firearms, ammunition, and the motorcycle allegedly used by the suspects.

A day after a local gangster was shot dead in Haryana’s Karnal district, two men accused of the murder died during a police encounter Thursday midnight near Ghoghadipur in the same district.

According to the Haryana Police, the deceased have been identified as Harsh, 24, a resident of Nilokheri in Karnal district, and Birbal, 29, a resident of Matarwa Kheri village in Kaithal district. The duo allegedly shot the victim, Biru Valmiki, in the head before fleeing the scene.

“Acting on a late-night tip-off that the two were travelling on a motorcycle along the canal embankment toward Ghoghadipur village, the patrolling teams moved to intercept them. As the police approached, the suspects allegedly opened fire, prompting the patrolling teams to retaliate. Both men sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead,” a police officer said.