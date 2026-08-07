2 accused in Haryana gangster murder die in police encounter

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A day after a local gangster was shot dead in Haryana’s Karnal district, two men accused of the murder died during a police encounter Thursday midnight near Ghoghadipur in the same district.
According to the Haryana Police, the deceased have been identified as Harsh, 24, a resident of Nilokheri in Karnal district, and Birbal, 29, a resident of Matarwa Kheri village in Kaithal district. The duo allegedly shot the victim, Biru Valmiki, in the head before fleeing the scene.
“Acting on a late-night tip-off that the two were travelling on a motorcycle along the canal embankment toward Ghoghadipur village, the patrolling teams moved to intercept them. As the police approached, the suspects allegedly opened fire, prompting the patrolling teams to retaliate. Both men sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead,” a police officer said.
The police have seized firearms, ammunition, and the motorcycle allegedly used by the suspects. Karnal Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya visited the encounter site, while a forensic science team collected evidence as part of the investigation.
The encounter came hours after Valmiki’s family staged a protest, demanding swift action against those responsible for his murder. The protest ended after SP Bijarniya assured the family that the police would make significant progress in the probe within the next few hours. The police subsequently registered a case against seven individuals and intensified efforts to locate the accused.
Following Biru’s murder, a social media post purportedly by gangster Dinesh Bhau claimed he, along with associates Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuriya, executed the crime.
The bodies of Harsh and Birbal were kept at the hospital mortuary, and the post-mortem examination of their bodies will be conducted on Friday.
The police said the investigation remains ongoing, with officers examining additional links connected to the murder, including the social media claim of responsibility and the backgrounds of the dead suspects.
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