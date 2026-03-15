2.30 crore and counting: state pegs itself as key tourist destination

Having recorded a footfall of 2.57 crore tourists in 2024 and 2.30crore in the first three quarters of 2025, Punjab pitched itself as a key tourism destination on the second day of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026. Hoteliers and industry experts, however, flagged concerns over security perception and infrastructure.

During a special session — Investing in Punjab’s Tourism and Hospitality, Infrastructure PPPs and Policy Enablers — Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, Secretary, Food Processing, highlighted the state’s cultural appeal, heritage assets and hospitality as major strengths for attracting tourists and investors.

Bhandari described the growth in tourist numbers as “exponential”. She said foreign visitors accounted for 2.59 per cent of the total tourists in 2024, placing Punjab 10th nationally in foreign tourist arrivals.

Tourism minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said the state historically relied on religious tourism but is now working to diversify.

“Earlier, tourism was largely on auto mode. Our nucleus is the Golden Temple and it has no comparison anywhere in the world. Sometimes two lakh people pay obeisance in a day and on special occasions, the number can touch 10 lakh,” he said, adding that tourism development could generate large-scale employment.

Sond noted that Punjab has repeatedly played a pivotal role in the country’s history — from resisting foreign invasions and participating in the freedom struggle to leading the Green Revolution — and argued that its story itself is a tourism asset. “You cannot judge Punjab, you can only feel Punjab. Punjab is a sentiment. Punjab is a brand in itself,” he said.

Industry stakeholders emphasised that Punjab’s tourism potential goes far beyond religious visits. Heritage properties such as Mohran di Haveli in Amritsar, and historic structures are being restored as boutique tourism experiences, said Bhadhari. She said the state is also pushing for greater recognition of regional cuisine, including a GI tag for Amritsar’s kulcha.

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Harkirat Ahluwalia, founder of Citrus County Firdaus in Hoshiarpur said Punjab’s farm tourism model has been steadily gaining popularity. Starting in 2007 with tented accommodation in Chhauni village, he said the idea was initially unconventional.

“I was among the first to start farm tourism in Punjab. Today there are around 70 farm stays in the state,” he said. “Punjab’s tourism story is interesting and improving. We have the Shivalik hills, water bodies and even places people call ‘Mini Goa’. It’s a small state but incredibly diverse.” He added that better village road infrastructure and stronger eco-tourism policies would help unlock the sector’s potential.

Vikas Ahluwalia of APJ Park Hotels said the state offers a business-friendly environment. “There is no better state than Punjab for business. Authorities are very supportive,” he said.

Gurjinder Singh, managing director of Best Western Hotels in Amritsar, suggested that the state should adopt stronger branding strategies. “States like Gujarat and Rajasthan have strong tourism identities. Punjab should also consider having a brand ambassador, someone like Amitabh Bachchan for Gujarat, to promote its tourism globally,” he said.

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The sector is already seeing signs of rising high-end tourism. According to industry participants, nine private jets recently landed in Patiala, bringing visitors.

Amrinder Singh Chopra, founder of Kikar Lodge, said the concept of boutique nature stays in Punjab initially faced scepticism.

“When we started with just 10 rooms, people thought we were mad. They said, ‘Who would come here?’ But today guests come for the experience of Punjabiyat and rural hospitality. Nearly 80 per cent of our workforce comes from rural areas,” he said.

He added that Punjab also has the potential to become a wedding destination, given its connectivity and vibrant cultural events such as the Hola Mohalla festival, which attracts international visitors from countries including Italy, Korea, Japan and the Netherlands.

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Experts at the session said Punjab could further develop medical tourism, eco-tourism and military heritage tourism.

Colonel JS Sandhu, advisor, civil-military affairs, Western Command, suggested highlighting the state’s military and historical legacy — from the 12 Sikh misls and the Anglo Sikh Wars to historical forts such as those in Ropar and Manauli.

“States like Rajasthan have successfully built tourism around their history. Punjab also has rich military heritage that can be showcased,” he said.

Despite optimism, hoteliers flagged practical challenges that could affect tourism growth. Rajan Bedi, a hotelier from Amritsar, said maintaining a strong sense of security for tourists is essential. “If something happens to even one visitor, the reputation of the entire state suffers,” he said, recommending a dedicated tourist help desk and improved security management around the Golden Temple, particularly during off-peak hours.

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He also pointed to traffic congestion in Amritsar as a major issue, noting that weekends see heavy crowding and travel time between intersections can stretch to 20–25 minutes. “If we want tourism to grow, infrastructure needs to keep pace,” Bedi said.

Sond said the administration is encouraging heritage restoration projects, supporting initiatives like the Rs 50-crore restoration of the Diwan Todar Mal Haveli, and working with the Punjabi diaspora on cultural projects. He emphasised that tourism development requires collaboration between government and industry. “When tourism grows, everyone benefits, from hotels and restaurants to local workers and artisans. If states like Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan can build strong economies around tourism, Punjab can do it too,” he said.