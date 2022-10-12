2.2 lakh challans issued for traffic violations by city’s surveillance system

About 2.2 lakh challans for traffic violations were issued by Chandigarh’s CCTV system set up in 40 light points around the city in the last seven months. Of this, 45,000 (20 per cent) violations were caught at four light points, all situated at Chandigarh entry/exit points.

The challans – issued for overspeeding, jumping the red light and zebra crossing, and driving a two-wheeler without a helmet – were also generated for those caught breaking the rules by the cameras at night.

The four junctions that witnessed the most traffic violations are — the housing board light point (entry from Panchkula); Airport light point (from Zirakpur); Hallomajra light point (from Mohali) and 66 KV light point (from New Chandigarh).

Of the total number of challans generated between March 27 and October 10, 2022, 1.01 lakh were issued for jumping the red light, while 89,660 for overspeeding, 27,707 for stopping the vehicle over the zebra crossing and 1,593 for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet.

“The scrutiny of generated challans show the four traffic junctions including two on Madhya Marg and two on Dakshin Marg have a high number of daily challans through CCTV cameras,” SSP (traffic & security) Manisha Chaudhary said.

The Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) was inaugurated on March 27. Later, it was handed over to the traffic police at Police Command and Control Centre (PCCC), Sector 17 on July 31.

The high-resolution cameras set up at the 40 traffic junctions are equipped with Automatic Number Reading Recognition (ANRR) software that recognises and sends a challan to those violating traffic rules.

Safer, stricter roads – even at night

A Mohali resident who travels to his workplace which is in Panchkula every day was left puzzled when he received multiple messages as well as emails claiming that he had jumped the red light while driving at night in the previous month.

“I was under the impression that during night, there will be no harm in crossing the traffic signal points (when they are red). Earlier, the traffic police would set traffic signals on the blinking mode during late night hours,” he said.

An officer with PCCC said, “Cameras work 24×7. Traffic lights are put on blinking mode only at junctions which do not have a heavy flow of traffic. Whenever cameras are put on blinking mode, we stop the cameras from issuing challans and only let them record the movement of vehicles.”