1,997 complaints received by Panchkula civic body, 51 resolved, some filed two years ago

Several RWAs have taken up the matter of street lights time and again, however, no resolution has come out of it yet.

EVEN THOUGH the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, as per its own records, has received about 2,000 grievances in the past years, barely 51 of them stand resolved. Many of these grievances which are yet to be addressed date back to as long as two years ago.

Despite Panchkula being touted as the virtual capital of Haryana, with a majority of its state offices falling under its jurisdiction, complaints filed by the district’s residents have more than often gone unheard by the MC authorities. “The complacency which has time and again been reflected by the MC officials never cease to amaze the residents of the city. We are all government retired officers who decided to shift to Panchkula due to the tall promises made by the authorities here. But even basic issues of water logging in a very young city, non-functional street lights and issues of stray dogs and cattle are never addressed, let alone resolved. I have myself put in 10s of complaints but to no avail,” said S K Naiyar, President of the city’s Citizen’s Welfare Association.

Divided into three zones—Panchkula, Pinjore and Kalka, the MC Panchkula has received a total of 1,997 complaints, out of which only 51 stand resolved as per the data on the MC Panchkula official website. Most complaints, amounting to 1,635, have been registered from the Panchkula zone, while a combined total of 362 have been received from both Kalka and Pinjore areas.

Out of 1,635 complaints from Panchkula zone, at least 438 have been registered under the street lights category, spanning to as old as 328 days, out of which only 28 stand resolved.

BR Mehta, member of Sector 25 RWA, who has put in several complaints regarding the matter, said, "Residents, especially from the trans-ghaggar sectors, have been facing large scale non-functioning of street lights. Nobody listens to the complaints of residents. I have myself sent in several complaints regarding the matter to both the SDO and the JE, who are in-charge. Repeated complaints have had zero impact on these officers."

He added, “More than 40 per cent lights across Panchkula remain non-functional.”

The issue has created hassle for the senior citizens even more, as despite an increase in the incidents of snatching and theft, the city remains in the dark. The Panchkula police has even issued several advisories asking people to not walk through isolated and dark lanes.

Another bane of the city—the stray dog and cattle menace has also had at least 211 complaints registered, dating as far back as 463 days, out of which only two stand resolved.

At least 27 complaints have been filed regarding stray cows, 10 regarding stray pigs, 17 about dead animals, 76 requests for sterilisation of dogs have been made and 68 complaints have been filed regarding stray dogs, among others.

As many as 122 complaints under sweeping and cleaning category, 104 complaints related to garbage, 148 complaints for repair of MC property, 71 complaints for storm water drainage, 31 for unauthorized construction, 75 regarding encroachments, 81 regarding horticulture works and 58 regarding sewerage among others remain pending for more than a year.

“MCP is committed to provide best facilities to the residents of the city. I have only recently joined the office but as my first step, will expedite the process of complaint redressal and will very soon work on improving the technological aspect of it all as well,” said MC Commissioner Ram Kumar Singh, who joined office last week.

