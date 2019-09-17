1991 police firing at Mill workers: 27 years later, HC orders ex-gratia for victims, forms committee for police reforms

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has constituted a high power committee comprising Punjab home secretary and state DGP for submission of recommendations and suggestions to the government on improving the service conditions of police force, including regarding their hours of duty, removal of stagnation and a provision for liberal leave policy.

Directing the committee to make the recommendations to the government within three months, a division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Harinder Singh Sindhu said, “The state government shall duly consider the same within a period of three months after the receipt of recommendations/ suggestions. We permit the state government to implement them in a phased manner to improve the conditions of service of the police force”.

Case dates back to 1991

The order has been passed in a case dating back to 1991 in which eight people were killed in police firing on workers of a cotton mill in Abohar. The FIR was registered on orders of the high court in 1997. Four police officials were convicted by the trial court in 2013 and had appealed before the HC in 2014.

The division bench in its verdict said that the police action had resulted in eight deaths, including that two teenage boys, but the police was never ordered to open fire. “The firing of bullets without authority of law will not come within the ambit of their official duty,” reads the verdict, adding there was no unlawful assembly and that it was never commanded to disperse.

The 252-page verdict has references to many articles on police reforms, the National Police Commission reports, a book “The Negligence Liability of Public Authorities” and judgments by courts in other countries. The HC ordered setting up of the committee after noting that the police force also had remained under stress as they had reached the spot (of the incident) in the morning and were there till the firing started at 3.28pm. It added that the state is required to improve the service conditions of the force as the “the police functionaries are saviors of law and not destroyers”.

“It is the duty cast upon them to ensure, while maintaining law and order and investigating the criminal cases, that there is no transgression of fundamental and legal rights of the citizens/persons,” the judgment reads.

Observing that negotiations between the mill management and the workers was required to be carried out by the officials of the labour department and not the police, the division bench said the police had used disproportionate force and was required to declare the assembly as an unlawful and thereafter the members of the assembly could have been commanded to dispersed.

“Water canons and tear gas shells could have been used to disperse the assembly. If members of the assembly did not disperse, lathi charge, pepper spray, plastic bullets and firing in air was to be resorted to. The firing is only the last resort that too by targeting lower parts of body of members of the assembly,” said the court.

However, the court has modified the conviction of the police officials. “Their conviction under Section 302 read with Section 149 IPC is converted to Section 304 Part II read with Section 149 IPC,” the order reads, adding three police officials who are on bail be produced before court for hearing on quantum of sentence.

Compensation Ordered after 27 years

Observing that the workers have a right to life and the same was infringed by the police by using excessive force in “unreasonable” and “unauthorized” manner, the division bench ordered that the families of victim workers – Maan Singh, Ram Gopal, Basant, Data Ram, Shri Krishan and Jai Ram, would be entitled to compensation of Rs 3,12,000, Rs 3,36,000, Rs 2,88,000, Rs 3,60,000, Rs 2,88,000 and Rs 2,88,000, respectively. The compensation has been ordered to be paid within three months.

“However, each of the families of two boys, aged 11 years and 18 years, namely Pappu and Narinder Kumar, respectively, who also lost their lives, would be entitled to compensation of Rs 2,00,000. This amount would include solatium, loss of company as well as love and affection,” the order reads, adding each of the injured workers would be entitled to compensation of Rs 1,08,000 and “the amount of compensation shall carry interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from the date of incident – October 25, 1991”.