1991 abduction case: Mohali court issues arrest warrant against ex-DGP Saini

A Mohali district court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in connection with the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance and murder case. It has directed the state police to arrest Saini and produce him before the court by September 25.

The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Ravtesh Inderjeet Singh issued the order after the district police moved an application for a warrant against Saini, who is on the run.

The court order stated that due to the lack of an arrest warrant, the district police was facing obstacles in getting assistance from different police stations outside the state during searches.

“Therefore, the application in hand is allowed for facilitating arrest of accused Sumedh Singh saini who is evading arrest,” the court ordered.

Saini continues to remain elusive despite the special investigation team of the Punjab Police conducting searches at several places in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, but has failed to arrest the former state police chief.

Saini was booked in May in connection with the disappearance of Multani in 1991 when he was working as a junior engineer with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation. Saini had moved the Supreme Court, seeking anticipatory bail in this matter.

