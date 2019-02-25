1986 Nakodar firing case: US gurdwaras pay homage by putting up youths’ photos

A committee in America is paying homage to four Sikh youths who were killed in police firing at Nakodar while protesting against desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 1986 by putting up their photos is gurdwaras.

The American Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (AGPC) said it is a move towards getting justice for the families of these youths and spreading awareness about the incident among the Sikh community in the USA.

Dr Prithpal Singh, coordinator of the AGPC, which is representing 65 gurdwaras in USA, told The Indian Express, “The main purpose of installing these photos is to make the community aware of this incident and get justice for the families who have been running pillar to post for the past 33 years.”

He said that several gurdwaras including those in Fremont and Richmond have already unveiled these photos in their premises.

Photos of these youths are also installed in the Sikh museum at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Dr Singh said, “The Punjab government has been sitting on the report of the Justice Gurnam Singh Commission, which was formed in 1986, to investigate the matter which submitted its report in 1987, without taking any action against those responsible for killings.”

Five copies of the holy text were burnt in Nakodar on February 2, 1986, in a gurdwara when the Akali Dal government was in power.

A peaceful contingent of Sikhs was on its way to recover the burnt copies for dignified disposal when the police allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on the crowd. Ravinder Singh of Littran, Baldhir Singh of Ramgarh, Jhilman Singh of Gorsian and Harminder Singh of Chlupur were killed in the incident.

The Justice Gurnam Singh Commission report had mentioned that the police action was unjustified and

unnecessary.