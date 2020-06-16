198 foreign returnees have arrived in UT since May 8

The administration has deputed DIG Shashank Anand as the Nodal Officer for the UT residents returning from abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission. (Source: Twitter/Sanjay Singh) The administration has deputed DIG Shashank Anand as the Nodal Officer for the UT residents returning from abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission. (Source: Twitter/Sanjay Singh)

As many as 198 persons have arrived in Chandigarh between May 8 and June 14. All the foreign returnees were mandated seven days of institutional quarantine at an approved facility on payment basis, followed by further seven days of home isolation on testing negative for Covid-19, during the first seven days of arrival as per the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) issued by Chandigarh Administration.

The administration has deputed DIG Shashank Anand as the Nodal Officer for the UT residents returning from abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Family members of persons who are arriving from abroad are requested to share their details in advance with the office of the Nodal Officer.

