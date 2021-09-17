50th year of victory in 1971 war: Chandigarh Air Force Station to organise shows over Sukhna Lake, other places

The Chandigarh Air Force station in association with UT administration will organise an Air Show of Suryakirans and other aircraft at Sukhna Lake on Wednesday (September 22) at 4:30 pm for an hour during the ongoing nationwide observation of Swarnim Jayanti Varsh to commemorate the 50th year of India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. In the coming days, the air shows will be held in other places too.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Group Captain P S Lamba said, “The Air show at Sukhna Lake is a part of the year-long celebratory programmes under Swarnim Jayanti Varsh. Another important reason behind the Air Show is to motivate youths to join defence forces. Besides Chandigarh, the Air Show will also be held in Jalandhar, Srinagar, Hindon and Pune.”

The Team, with its motto ‘Always the Best’, will be undertaking low level aerobatic displays over Chandigarh on September 22, Srinagar on September 26, the Hindon Air Force Station for Air Force Day on October 8 and Pune on October 16.

Adviser (UT) Dharam Pal along with other senior officials, including from the police department, Friday checked the preparation of the Air Show.

A senior officer said, “To avoid rush at the Sukhna Lake, people have been advised to witness the show from their rooftops, wherever possible. Further spectators were advised not to bring any eatables that may attract birds which can pose threat to the participating aircraft. The Chandigarh Police have been instructed to strictly enforce Covid appropriate behaviour during the event.”

Later, a press statement issued by the administration said, “This mega event is free and open to all to witness around the ‘walking track’ of Sukhna lake. Citizens are requested to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and cooperate fully with the police. No admission would be permitted without the face masks. Citizens and tourists can also witness the show on September 21 on the day of the full dress rehearsal and are encouraged to come on that day to avoid rush on the main event.”

The event also coincides with the celebration of the Diamond Jubilee year of the Air Force station, which was established in 1961.

Over the years, 12 Wing Air Force Station has become one of the biggest and pivotal air bases of the Indian Air Force equipped with the latest aircraft.

The Formation Aerobatics Units of the Indian Air Force called the ‘Suryakiran Aerobatic Team’ is equipped with HAL-built Hawk aircraft.

This team has performed all over the world and has the distinction of being amongst the nine aircraft formation aerobatic teams in the world.