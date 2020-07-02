1,966 apply for 60 health worker posts, 74 doctors for 8 medical officer vacancies

Such temporary recruitments are being conducted across the state in light of the rising number of Covid cases. (Representational) Such temporary recruitments are being conducted across the state in light of the rising number of Covid cases. (Representational)

A total of 1,966 applicants turned up to apply for 60 vacancies of health workers in Mansa on Tuesday, triggering chaos at Bal Bhawan. These are temporary positions on a pay per day basis, so that in case a surge occurs, they can be called in to cater to Covid patients.

Moreover, 74 doctors — 12 MBBS, 13 BAMS (Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) and 49 BDS — applied for 8 medical officer vacancies. While a MBBS doctor is to be paid Rs. 3,500 per day, BAMS doctors will be paid Rs. 2,800 per day and a BDS doctor will be paid Rs. 2,000 per day for doing duty in Covid wards, according to Punjab government directions.

Mansa Deputy Commissioner Mohinder Pal said, “Applicants came from different parts of the state. We sat till late evening as we had not expected such a large number of applications. Now we will shortlist them.”

For the posts of 20 ward attendants (for Rs 750 per day), 1,307 applications were received. For the posts of 16 daily wage nurses (Rs 1,000 per day), 452 applications were received, while 84 and 49 applicants came for 8 posts each of pharmacists and lab technicians (Rs 1,000 per day) respectively.

Such temporary recruitments are being conducted across the state in light of the rising number of Covid cases. However, Civil Surgeon Dr Lal Chand said, “These are temporary jobs and they will be called only if there is a surge in cases and our staff is not able to handle it.”

At Bal Bhawan, no social distancing was seen. One applicant claimed there was no clear cut information about where to procure forms. Applicants were jostling against each other.

DC Mohinder Pal however said, “We followed social distancing norms, though they came in large numbers and we took applications from each and every person till late evening. Over staff worked overtime and this work of compilation continued on Wednesday as well.”

