‘1943 Civil’: 99-yr-old alumnus marks presence at PEC meet

With a grey shawl draped around him, wearing the ‘1943 Civil’ identity card, 99-year-old engineer Bikram S Grewal, the oldest alumnus of Punjab Engineering College walked with a sense of pride. As Grewal took his seat, everyone around him went to touch his feet.

Grewal who will be turning 100 this February 15, which is Wednesday, graced the Global Alumni Meet 2023 at the PEC here on Saturday. A student of the 1943 batch, he retired as chief engineer from the Public Works Department of Punjab in 1971.

As the Punjab Engineering College Old Student Association celebrated the alumini meet, the event saw students from many of the earlier batches coming together, most having retired from posts like chief engineers.

After graduating from the Department of Civil Engineering in 1943 from PEC, Grewal joined the PWD in 1944.

His son currently serves as a Judge at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The second oldest aluminus was RS Bedi, a graduate from the 1955 batch, who also retired as the chief engineer from Punjab engineering department.

Others who were present among the other notable alumni present on the occasion were Prof Baldev Setia, Director PEC, Prof Rajesh Kanda, Head Alumni Affairs, Maj Gen RS Bains, AVSM (Retd) FIE, FIETE (1962 batch), E Rakesh Nath, Chairman BBMB (Retd), (1972 batch), SS Kapur, IAS, (1972 batch), Dr Jatinder R Palta, PhD FASTRO, FAAPM, FACR, (1972 batch), Ravindra Kumar Tyagi, Director Operations Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (1987 batch), Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO Asian Paints, (1988 batch), Mukhmeet S Bhatia, IAS (1988 batch), Sandeep Gupta, CE PSPCL (1988 batch), B S Chawla, CE HRD PSPCL (1988 batch) and Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Finvasia Group.

In his welcome address, Teekam Chandra Bali emphasised the importance of PECOSA and its integral role in connecting alumni from different batches and backgrounds and fostering a spirit of camaraderie and collaboration. Talking about the future of PECOSA, he said that the vision is to strengthen this bond and to play a vital role in restoring PEC to its past glory.

Dharam Pal, Advisor to the UT Administrator, while addressing the audience, congratulated PECOSA and PEC for bringing together a diverse group of alumni.