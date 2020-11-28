1,901 active cases in Mohali

Mohali district has a total count of 15,085 positive patients. (Representational)

Mohali district Friday recorded 156 COVID-19 positive cases and one death.

Meanwhile, as many as seven patients were discharged from various Covid care centres, after being deemed fully recovered.

As many as 112 cases out of 156 were reported from urban areas of the district. Meanwhile, four cases were reported from Gharuna, nine cases from Kharar, three from Derabassi, 20 from Dhakoli, one from Kurali, nine cases from Kharar, four cases from Lalru and three cases were reported from Banur.

Mohali district has a total count of 15,085 positive patients. As many as 12,910 patients have been cured. The district has recorded a total of 274 deaths due to Covid-19. According to the state health bulletin, at least1,901 cases are still active in the district.

In view of the rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases in the district, the senior health officials in Mohali directed the Mohali district administration to increase sampling for Covid-19 testing across the district. The officials also directed the administration to arrange for adequate bed capacity in the Covid care centres.

106 fresh cases in UT, tally at 17,157

Chandigarh: Chandigarh reported as many as 106 new Covid-19 cases, detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests on Friday. In a relief, no Covid-related death was reported in the city during the day. The tally of cases in the city increased to 17,157, with 1,190 active cases. There have been 270 Covid-related deaths in the UT till now.

Among the new cases, 60 were men and 46 were women. As many as 1,644 samples were tested in the last 24-hours, while at least 1,40,730 samples have been tested here so far. Meanwhile, as many as 85 people were discharged from various Covid care facilities.

As per data, 14,552 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive. The active ratio is 6.9 per cent. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 1,19,364 samples were tested. The average growth rate of the disease is 0.6 per cent. The recovery ratio is 91.5 per cent. ENS

72 new cases in Panchkula: DC identifies over 25 areas for ramping up sampling

Panchkula: A total of 71 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Friday, out of which 39 belonged to the district, while the remaining were added to the outsider tally. Taking cognizance of the same, DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja identified more than 25 areas where increasing cases have been reported.

Several sectors of Panchkula city along with areas of Kalka and Pinjore have been identified in this list prepared. As per the orders, all overcrowded and sensitive areas are now witnessing increased sampling.

The DC further said all 14 incident commanders have been instructed to keep an eye on crowded area including all public spaces, parks, restaurants, hotels, gyms, banquet halls, commercial places et al. They have been asked to ensure testing of employees at all offices, sweets shops and spaces visited frequently to ensure cases are detected at the earliest.

The administration has also consistently insisted on the importance of masking up and has ordered all duty magistrates, MC officials, police and the health department to issue challans to anyone found without a mask.

As many as 8,519 positive cases have yet been reported in the district with an added 2,774 cases from other districts. The district now has 481 active cases, whole 7,911 have been cured and discharged. As many as 127 people have also succumbed to the virus, while 1,09,956 tests have been conducted as of now. ENS

