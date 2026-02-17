190 trains vs 3,000 vehicles: How 4-lane Doraha ROB will solve decades of congestion on Malwa-Chandigarh route

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a four-lane railway overbridge (ROB) at Level Crossing No. 164AB in Ludhiana’s Doraha. This project is set to be a transformative link for the Malwa region, significantly improving connectivity to Chandigarh and surrounding districts.

The construction of the four-lane ROB in Doraha will emerge as a landmark infrastructure project, significantly strengthening connectivity between the Malwa region, Chandigarh, and adjoining districts, said Bittu.

During the event, Vinod Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala, Rajiv Ranjan Raju, Chief Engineer (Road Safety Project) and other senior officers were present.

Addressing the media after laying the foundation stone, the Minister stated that the project, estimated to cost Rs 70.55 crore, will be completed within the next year. He emphasised that the work will now proceed on a war footing and the bridge will be opened to the public at the earliest, bringing long-overdue relief to commuters who have faced inconvenience at the level crossing for nearly 12 years.

Bittu said, “The Doraha level crossing lies on a vital road stretch connecting Rupnagar to Ludhiana, serving as an important link between Chandigarh- the capital city of Punjab and the entire Malwa region.”

Highlighting the project’s urgency, the minister noted that nearly 190 trains and more than 3,000 vehicles pass through this crossing daily. “The frequent rail closures have caused persistent congestion, long wait times, and significant hardship for commuters, traders, and transporters alike. With the construction of the ROB, these challenges will soon be a thing of the past.”

In June last year, Bittu issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to grant all clearances for the ROB. Bittu had alleged that the project was being delayed by the Punjab Public Works Department (PWD).

Bittu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for approving and sanctioning the project as a major gift to the people of the region. He stated,” The new four-lane ROB will not only ease daily commuting but will also accelerate economic activity by ensuring seamless movement of goods and services.”

Slew of rail projects in Punjab

Providing an overview of ongoing railway infrastructure development in Punjab, the minister informed that works ROBs, railway underbridges (RUB), and low-height subways (LHS) are currently underway at 166 locations across the state, with a total investment of Rs 1,480.09 crore. He stated that there is no shortage of funds for railway infrastructure development in Punjab and reiterated the Government’s strong commitment to modernising and expanding the state’s rail network.

He further highlighted that the annual railway budget allocation for Punjab is nearly 25 times higher than during the 2009–2014 period, amounting to Rs 5,673 crore.

Currently, railway infrastructure projects worth Rs 26,382 crore are in progress across Punjab, he added. Additionally, 30 railway stations in the state are being comprehensively redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with a total investment of Rs 1,311 crore, to provide modern passenger amenities and improved facilities.

The minister also extended his appreciation to the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister for approving the construction of the 3rd and 4th railway lines between Delhi and Ambala.

The Delhi–Ambala section is among the busiest rail corridors in the country, handling substantial passenger and freight traffic. Covering a route length of 194 kilometres and estimated to cost Rs 5,983 crore, the project is scheduled for completion within four years. It will pass through the districts of Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Ambala in Haryana, as well as Central, North West, and North Delhi, he said.

In addition, the project is expected to facilitate approximately 24.6 million tonnes of additional freight traffic annually, easing pressure on existing infrastructure. It will generate significant environmental benefits, including estimated annual CO₂ savings of 43 crore kilograms—equivalent to planting around 1.7 crore trees.

Logistics cost savings of approximately Rs 952 crore per year are projected, enhancing overall economic competitiveness. During the construction phase, the project is expected to generate 132 lakh human days of employment, he said.