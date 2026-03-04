19-year-old’s encounter following border outpost murders: Postmortem conducted in CJM’s presence

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A week after he was killed in a police encounter, Ranjit Singh’s postmortem was conducted at Gurdaspur Civil Hospital on Tuesday. A Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court ordered the procedure after disposing of a petition filed by Ranjit’s mother, with family members agreeing to comply. CJM Surekha Dadwal herself was present at the time of postmortem.
Ranjit, 19, was arrested on February 25 in connection with the murder of ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar, who were stationed at a border outpost. According to the police, on the day he was arrested, he escaped when the SHO’s vehicle overturned during a weapon recovery operation. CIA teams cornered him in Purana Shala, leading to an encounter where he was killed.
On Tuesday, Ranjit’s uncle, Harvinder Singh Mali, stated they followed court directives and arrived at the hospital, accompanied by doctors and lawyers. Heavy police deployment secured the premises. Senior Medical Officer Ravinder Singh confirmed a three-doctor panel — two forensic experts from Amritsar and one from Gurdaspur Civil Hospital — performed the postmortem under CJM supervision.
The family has refused last rites until Ranjit’s father returns from abroad, insisting the body remain at the hospital. After negotiations with authorities, the administration agreed to keep it there until Wednesday.
Family, activists allege police pressure
Human rights activist and lawyer Sarabjit Singh Verka claimed, “Ludhiana DIG Satinder Singh has been negotiating with the family. It is not his jurisdiction. He has come here to pressurise the family to reach a compromise along with DIG Sandeep Goyal. Police are still using its extra judicial tactics.”
Harwinder added, “We saw the body when taken for identification. There were two bullet shots in his right chest. His hands were in the pockets of his lower.”
Questioned police claims, he asked: “police claimed that Ranjit fired at them. Then how can his hands be in his lower?”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram