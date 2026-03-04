19-year-old’s encounter following border outpost murders: Postmortem conducted in CJM’s presence

The family has refused last rites until Ranjit’s father returns from abroad, insisting the body remain at the hospital. After negotiations with authorities, the administration agreed to keep it there until Wednesday.

A week after he was killed in a police encounter, Ranjit Singh’s postmortem was conducted at Gurdaspur Civil Hospital on Tuesday. A Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court ordered the procedure after disposing of a petition filed by Ranjit’s mother, with family members agreeing to comply. CJM Surekha Dadwal herself was present at the time of postmortem.

Ranjit, 19, was arrested on February 25 in connection with the murder of ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar, who were stationed at a border outpost. According to the police, on the day he was arrested, he escaped when the SHO’s vehicle overturned during a weapon recovery operation. CIA teams cornered him in Purana Shala, leading to an encounter where he was killed.