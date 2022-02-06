Chandigarh: 19-year-old woman killed as car hits two-wheeler

A 19-YEAR-old woman riding a two-wheeler was killed in a road accident on Sector 39/56 dividing road Friday.

The victim was identified as Ritika, a resident of Sector 56. Police said the victim was returning to her house when a speeding i20 hit her and sped away. Nobody was able to note down the registration number of the car.

Injured Ritika was rushed to GMSH-16 from where doctors referred her to PGI. Later, she succumbed to injuries during treatment. Police said her identity was established through the documents found in her possession. Her cousin, Deepak, came to PGI and identified the victim.

“The road accident happened on Sector 39/56 dividing road at the side of Sector 39. We checked the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity but did not find any clue about the involved car in the road accident. We are scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed away from the spot of road accident,” said the Sector 39 SHO, Inspector Juldan Singh. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.

Motorcyclist booked for injuring woman

A motorcyclist identified as Mahesh was booked for injuring a 24-year-old pedestrian woman near gurdwara in Sector 34 after hitting her on January 28. The motorcyclist was booked on Saturday. Police said the injured woman was rushed to PGI.