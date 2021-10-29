Chandigarh: 19-year-old student killed, another injured in two-wheeler accident

A 19-YEAR-old BA final year student of Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG)-42 was killed and a fellow student injured in a road accident at Sector 35-43 dividing road on Thursday. The deceased identified as Muskan of Zirakpur was the pillion rider on an Activa scooter being driven by her classmate, Prabhjot Kaur of Sector 20. Injured Kaur is admitted in GMSH-16. Her condition is said to be stable but is not in a state to record her statement. The incident took place around 1:30pm.

The students were returning from their college after appearing for their ongoing exams. Police said that it is being verified whether the two women lost their balance on their own or if they were hit by another vehicle. Sources said that one of the passers-by claimed that the two-wheeler was being ridden very fast and they were not wearing any safety gears. The victims were rushed to GMSH-16 in a police vehicle.

Later, Muskan was referred to PGI due to her severe head injuries. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment at PGI within the minutes. By that time, her family members including father and brother had reached PGI.

Uma Chand, Muskan’s father, said, “It was for the first time when my daughter was returning home with someone else rather than with any family member. Either me or my son used to drop and pick Muskan from the college every day. Today afternoon, I received a call from my daughter inquiring who is coming to pick her. I told her that I am sending Ashish, her elder brother. She told me that Ashish should come to Sector 20 where she would reach with her friend, Prabhjot Kaur. My son reached Sector 20. He called Muskan on her cell. Muskan’s phone was attended by a man, who informed Muskan along with another met with a road accident and were rushed to GMSH-16. We reached GMSH-16. Doctors told me that her condition is critical. I urged doctors to refer her to PGI. But she died within moments in PGI.”

Uma Chand runs his small manufacturing unit at Phase-2, Industrial Area. Muskan was his youngest child after two sons. Injured Prabhjot Kaur is the daughter of a CTU bus driver. SI Raj Kumar Singh, incharge PP-43, said, “We have started the investigation to establish whether the two-wheeler was hit by another vehicle or if they somehow lost their balance on their own. Muskan’s body was shifted to the mortuary in PGI for postmortem examination.” A case was registered at PS 36.