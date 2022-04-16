19-year-old motorcyclist hits electricity pole, killed

A 19-year old motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Shastri Nagar light point, Mani Majra on Thursday night. The victim identified as Rahul Kumar was a resident of village Dariya Phase 1 Industrial Area.

Police said that two eyewitnesses reported that Rahul was going at a high speed and suddenly lost his balance before hitting an electricity pole. Despite wearing a helmet, he received severe head injuries. They said that the incident took place around midnight and the possibility of drink driving has not been ruled out.

“We examined the footage of CCTV cameras installed between Shastri Nagar light point and railway station light point. We found that Rahul Kumar lost his balance when he was moving towards the Railway light point. One of the eyewitnesses, a Swiggy delivery boy, informed the police control room”, Inspector Shadi Lal, Station House Officer (SHO) IT Park Police Station, said.

The victim’s brother reached the scene after the delivery boy called him. Police said that Rahul had started working with a local transporter in the absence of his father, who had gone to his native town Bettiah in district Champaran, Bihar.

He is survived by his parents and three siblings. The body was handed over to family members after a postmortem examination on Friday. Police have initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).