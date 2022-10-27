19-year-old jumps to death at PGGCG-42

A 19-YEAR-OLD student of BA (Part 1) at the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, jumped to death from the rooftop of her triple storey college building Wednesday. The victim was identified as Ishita Rao, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, Mohali. She is a native of Kharar and her mother works with the Punjab Police and her father is a businessman.

Police said that according to the victim’s mother, Ishita had been suffering from a mental illness, Schizophrenia, and was under treatment from a retired PGI doctor. The incident took place around 9.30 am. Sources said that when Ishita jumped from the rooftop, there were not many people present inside the college premises. Ishita had reached the college around 9 am.

The college authorities informed police that the lectures were scheduled to start at 10.30 am, an hour late from the usual time due to Bhai Dooj. Police said that according to the college staff, who rushed to the spot after hearing the sound, found the woman lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to GMSH 16 where doctors declared her dead. The college principal and other officials were informed and a message was passed to the police control room as well. A team from Sector 36 police station, and a local forensic science team reached the spot. Sources said Ishita was dropped to her college by her mother around 9.15 am.

“We have not found a suicide note. Her mother she left the house under normal circumstances. The family has not reported any history of attempts to kill herself on part of Ishita. An inquest proceeding was initiated,” Station House Officer (SHO) Sector 36 police station, Inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar, said. A DDR was lodged.