19-year-old dies after lighting strikes her at Sukhna lake in Chandigarh

A 19-year-old girl from Derabassi died after being struck by lightning at Sukhna Lake on Thursday. The victim was identified as Tamanna, who came to the lake along with her friends. The incident took place around 4.10 pm. Hundreds of people were presented at the lake when the incident took place.

Tamanna and her friends were between the Lake police post and a peepal tree when the incident happened. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the lake.

A police officer said, “The victim was rushed to GMSH-16 and doctors declared her brought dead. We initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC.”

Allaudin, father of victim, said, “A policeman informed us about the incident through one of the friends of my daughter, Aarti Devi.” The victim is survived by her parents and three other siblings.