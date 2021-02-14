Punjab: 19 new infections in Mohali district

A total of 377 people in Mohali have lost their lives due to the infection. (PTI File)

As many as 19 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali district on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 19,759. There are 389 active cases here now. No coronavirus death was reported during the day.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 28 patients recovered and were discharged. He added that a total of 18,993 patients have been cured so far.

The DC said that out of the 19 new cases reported Saturday, a maximum of 14 were reported from Mohali (Urban), four from Gharuan and one from Derabassi. A total of 377 people in Mohali have lost their lives due to the infection.