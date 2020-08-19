19 new faces among Haryana BJP’s 22 district presidents

According to the BJP leaders, the average age of the district presidents is little over than 45 years.

A month after his appointment as Haryana BJP chief, Om Prakash Dhankar Wednesday appointed presidents for all 22 district units of the party. As many as 19 of them are new faces as only three district presidents has been retained.

Keeping in view the caste-centric politics of Haryana, the party has tried to give representation to all communities. Among the newly appointed district BJP presidents, five are from the Jat community while four belong to the Brahmin community. Three are from Aggarwal community, two each are from Punjabi and SC community, one from Backward Caste (BC), three from Other Backward Castes (OBCs). Two women – Dr Archana Gupta (Panipat) and Gargi Kakkar (Gurgaon) — have also found place in the list.

According to the BJP leaders, the average age of the district presidents is little over than 45 years. The party claims that all newly appointed district presidents have already held important assignments in the party.

Three district presidents, who have succeeded in retaining their positions, are –Ajay Bansal (Rohtak), Ashok Gurjar Dhand (Kaithal) and Gopal Sharma (Faridabad). As many as four – Raju Mor (Jind), Hukum Chand Yadav (Rewari), Rakesh Sharma (Mahendragarh) and Raj Kumar Saini (Kurukshetra) — belong to BJP’s Kisan Morcha. Om Prakash Dhankar himself had earlier led the BJP Kisan Morcha as its national president.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal’s great grandson, Aditya Devi Lal, has been appointed BJP’s district president for Sirsa district, which is considered stronghold of Chautalas. Mohan Lal Kaushik, an MLA from Rai, will look after the responsibility of Sonipat district in party organisation. Capt Bhupender Singh has been appointed district president of Hisar unit of the party.

Among other district presidents of the saffron party are — Ajay Sharma (Panchkula), Rajesh Batora (Ambala), Rajesh Sapra (Yamunanagar), Yogender Rana (Karnal), Ajay Bansal (Rohtak), Vikram Kadian (Jhajjar), Baldev Groha (Fatehabad), Shankar Dhupar (Bhiwani), Satyender Parmar (Dadri), Narender Patel (Nuh) and Charan Singh Tevtia (Palwal).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd