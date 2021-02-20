19 new Covid cases in Chandigarh, 156 remain active now

As part of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, 12,759 healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in the UT againt a target of 44,958. (PTI File)

Chandigarh reported 19 new cases detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests on Friday, taking the tally of cases to 21,371. The total number of active cases in the city increased to 156. No Covid-related death was reported during the day, however, as many as 348

people have succumbed to the disease here so far.

Among the new patients, 11 are men and eight are women. In the last 24 hours, 1,257 samples were tested for Covid-19 while a total of 2,40,935 samples have been tested till now. Meanwhile, 13 people were discharged from various facilities.

As per data, 18,110 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 0.7 per cent. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. The average growth rate is 0.1 per cent. The recovery ratio is 97.7 per cent.

Covid Vaccinations

As part of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, 12,759 healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in the UT againt a target of 44,958.