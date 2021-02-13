19 new cases in Chandigarh, 142 active now

In a relief, no Covid-19 death was reported here during the day in Chandigarh. (Express File)

Chandigarh reported 19 new cases, detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, on Friday. The total number of cases in the city increased to 21,203, with 142 active cases. In a relief, no Covid-19 death was reported here during the day. Till now, at least 344 patients have succumbed to the disease in the city.

Among the new patients, 10 were men and nine were women. In the last 24 hours, at least 1,186 samples were tested for Covid-19, while 2,31,652 samples have been tested till now. Meanwhile, 17 people were discharged from various facilities in the city.

As per data, 17, 946 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 0.7 per cent. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 1,92,115 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.1 per cent. The recovery ratio is 97.7 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 98 have recovered from the virus.

COVID VACCINATIONS

As part of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, 643 health care workers and frontline workers were inoculated at 19 sites in Chandigarh, against a target of 2,876. Since January 16, a total of 8,129 people have been vaccinated here.