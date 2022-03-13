Chandigarh: 184 cases disposed of at e-national lok adalat

In the e-National Lok Adalat held on Saturday by High Court Legal Services Committee, 184 cases were disposed of out of a total of 596 cases.

The Lok Adalat comprising six benches, presided over by the High Court judges as president along with senior advocates as member, was held under the patronage of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, and guidance of Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa, chairman, High Court Legal Services Committee.

The cases, including criminal compoundable offences, NI Act cases under Section 138, money recovery cases, MACT cases, labour and employment dispute cases, electricity, water bills and other bill payment cases (excluding non-compoundable), maintenance cases and matrimonial disputes (except divorce), land acquisition cases, service matters relating to pay, allowances and retiral benefits, revenue cases (pending in High Court only) and other civil cases (such as rent, easmentary rights, injunction suits, specific performance suits) etc were listed for hearing.

1,748 cases disposed of at Chandigarh district court

In the National Lok Adalat held at the Chandigarh district court, 15 benches headed by the serving judicial officers were constituted in the District Courts, Sector 43, Chandigarh. Criminal compoundable cases, cases under Section 138 of N.I. Act, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, arbitration matters, other civil cases, municipal matters and traffic challans were taken up and disposed of with the consent of the parties.

A total of 1,748 cases were disposed of by the benches of serving judicial officers constituted in New District Courts Complex, Sector 43, Chandigarh, which include 10 criminal compoundable cases involving an amount of Rs 2,000; 908 cases under Section 138 of N.I. Act involving an amount of Rs 2,65,42,705; 20 motor accident claim cases involving an amount of Rs 1,50,55,945; 43 matrimonial/family disputes, 124 civil suits and rent cases, involving an amount of Rs 1,23,65,687; one criminal revision; 35 criminal miscellaneous involving an amount of Rs 16,000; 21 civil miscellaneous involving an amount of Rs 98,76,61; 99 arbitration cases involving an amount of Rs 2,08,94,113, two civil/rent appeals; 41 cases of 125 CrPC and 31 cases of D.V. Act. As many as 22 untrace cases were settled. A total of 251 traffic challans were also disposed of by imposing a fine of Rs 4,80,400.

On the occasion of National Lok Adalat, Justice Ritu Bahri, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court-cum-executive chairperson, State Legal Services Authority, visited the court complex and interacted with all the judicial officers. It was decided by Justice Ritu Bahri, that a counselling centre be set up in the office of District Legal Services Authority. The counselling centre will focus on prelitigation cases from women cell and helplines, and matrimonial and other dispute cases pending in courts. The counselling centre will be set up shortly in the office of DLSA.