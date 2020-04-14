182 out on morning walk arrested in Chandigarh

A total of 120 parks were checked and 466 persons were rounded up. Moreover, 182 violators were arrested and 56 FIRs were registered for disobeying curfew orders, according to SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) A total of 120 parks were checked and 466 persons were rounded up. Moreover, 182 violators were arrested and 56 FIRs were registered for disobeying curfew orders, according to SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

AS MANY as 182 people out on morning walk, including some who stepped out of their houses to take a stroll with their pets were arrested Monday. At least 32 out of the 182 people were arrested for venturing out of their house with wearing a mask. They were all released on regular bails after furnishing their personal surety bail bonds. Besides these, 466 persons were detained. These people were released after brief questioning.

A total of 120 parks were checked and 466 persons were rounded up. Moreover, 182 violators were arrested and 56 FIRs were registered for disobeying curfew orders, according to SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale. He said, “Even after repeatedly spreading awareness and warnings, some people were still found violating curfew orders. They were venturing out of their houses for morning walk in various parks.”

SHO PS 26 Inspector Narinder Patial said, “We called the family members of the individuals arrested for venturing out of their house with their pets. Dogs were handed over to them. Individuals were released after furnishing bail bounds. About 15 people were arrested from Sectors 27, 7 and 26.”

“In Sectors 36 and 37, some servants were venturing out with pets. We lodged FIRs against the pet owners in these cases. Servants were detained and released after briefing. They were told not to come out without a valid reason,” said SHO PS 36 Inspector Ranjodh Singh.

Most number of persons, at least 98 out of the total 182, were arrested in the Sarangpur police station area.

