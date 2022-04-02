1,819 traffic challans issued in last 5 days

At least 1,819 traffic challans — 1,318 for over-speeding and 501 for red light violations — have been issued in the last five days since the inauguration of Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) by Home Minister Amit Shah on March 27.

“As many as 1,318 overspeeding challans were issued on 10 traffic junctions, which cover almost all the entry points of Chandigarh from both the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana. These 10 traffic junctions are out of 47 traffic junctions equipped with ITMS facility. It reflects that a majority of motorists drive their vehicles beyond the permissible speed limit while entering Chandigarh and only reduce the speed after entering Chandigarh,” said an officer attached with the Smart City project. “A total of 501 red light violations were caught at all the 47 traffic junctions which are throughout Chandigarh besides the entry points of Chandigarh.”

ITMS functions under the Smart City project. It is monitored by the traffic police personnel, who sit at Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 17. ITMS has been integrated with e-challan software of Chandigarh Traffic Police which will help traffic police officials to validate the violations detected for the issuance of postal challans to the violators.

As many as 10 traffic junctions out of 47 traffic junctions covering entry points of Chandigarh from Punjab and Haryana are equipped with the software to detect overspeeding and rest of the cameras at other 37 junctions are capable of detecting red light violations. So far, ITMS is capable of capturing speeding and red light violations and in the coming days, it will start capturing zebra crossing violations, wrong side driving and helmet violations.

These 10 traffic junctions through which overspeeding of vehicles is detected are at Madhya Marg which contains the entry point from the side of Panchkula to Chandigarh, Dakshin Marg, which has entry point from Zirakpur to Chandigarh, Purab Marg, Jan Marg and Uttar Marg.

All 47 traffic junctions where high-resolution CCTV cameras were installed are capable of traffic surveillance.

N P Sharma, general manager, Smart City Ltd, said, “So far, at least 242 locations, including 47 traffic junctions throughout Chandigarh were covered with 2,000 CCTV cameras. As per the plan, 28,000 CCTV cameras are yet to be installed in Chandigarh. These 242 locations include schools, colleges, waterworks stations, PU, sensitive government buildings, residential and commercial areas.”

A traffic police officer said, “A total of 1,819 traffic challans were generated and dispatched to residential addresses of the violators, which are in the records of Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) of the Tricity. The violators can pay the challan fine online or at the challaning branch of Chandigarh Traffic Police in Sector 29.”