18-year-old stabbed to death by drunken men in Chandigarh; brother injured

An 18-year-old youngster was allegedly stabbed to death and his 21-year-old elder brother was injured by three people at the outer road of village Mauli near Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh Friday night, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Ashish, a resident of Mouli Jagran, and the injured person as Yogesh Kumar. The accused have been identified as Kancha, David and Deepak, said the police who added that two of the assailants were known to Ashish’s brothers.

Police said that as per preliminary investigation the three accused who were drunk stabbed Ashish in the stomach and kicked and thrashed Yogesh as the two brothers were returning home. Police said that the assailants were demanding money from the brothers who declined to give them.

Mauli Jagran police have registered a case and opened an investigation to nab the men who had escaped after the murder. Kancha is a resident of Baltana near Zirakpur while Deepak and David are residents of Mauli Jagran, an officer said.

“The assailants were under the influence of alcohol when they attacked the brothers on the issue of demanding money. The brothers were attacked with a sharp knife. The intestines of Ashish were ruptured in the attack. The brothers were rushed to GMSH-16, where the doctors declared Ashish dead. We have lodged a case of murder and attempt to murder, said Inspector Jaiveer Singh, Station House Officer of Mauli Jagran station.

The body of Ashish was handed over to his family members after post-mortem examination.