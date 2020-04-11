18-year-old nabbed for spitting at market in Chandigarh

It is the first time in the Tricity when a person was arrested for spitting in the open. (File Photo) It is the first time in the Tricity when a person was arrested for spitting in the open. (File Photo)

AN 18-YEAR-OLD youth was nabbed when he was deliberately spitting on the road, on the closed shutters of shops and on the nearby pillars at the market of Sector 41-D near Badheri village on Friday. Police booked him under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act. He was taken to GMSH-16 for his medical test.

Sources said doctors decided to take his samples for COVID-19. He is a native of UP residing here with his family members at Badheri village, Sector 41-D. His family members are being questioned about his weird behaviour.

A police officer said, “Though the face of mask was covered, he was coughing and sneezing. He has symptoms of fever. He was spitting on the road and when an operator of Health Care Clinical Lab, Gurjot Singh, urged him not to spit, he started spitting on the closed shutters of nearby shops. He also spit on the pillars. Gurjot Singh raised the alarm. Some other people also joined Gurjot, who also called health workers to the spot.”

This all happened around 12.30 pm. Sources said till the arrival of a team of health workers, the man sat on the verandha and continued to spit after brief intervals. He was quarantined at GMSH-16. Police said the youth will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

It is the first time in the Tricity when a person was arrested for spitting in the open. In the neighbouring district of Mohali, repeated announcements are being made through local gurdwaras remaining cautious from the people who are spitting on the doors deliberately during night hours.

Later, the entire area where the youth had spit was sanitised by the team of the health department.

