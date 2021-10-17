18-year-old killed as truck hits motorcycle

AN 18-YEAR-old pillion rider was killed, and the rider injured, after being hit by a speeding truck near Railway Light Point on Friday night. The two were riding a hired in-drive motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as Dev, a resident of Old Indira Colony at Mani Majra in Chandigarh.

Police said that the truck driver escaped after abandoning the truck on the spot. Both riders were rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and Dev was later referred to PGIMER due to the severity of his injuries.

He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The injured rider, identified as Rakesh Kumar of Sector 29, was admitted to GMSH-16 with a fracture in his leg. Police said that both riders were wearing safety helmets, which were completely damaged during the accident.

Dev was pursuing his studies in Rajasthan. He had hired the in-drive motorcycle from Sector 29 roundabout, where he arrived in a bus from Delhi, to go to his house in Mani Majra. A case was registered at IT Park Police Station.

Station house officer (SHO) PS IT Park, Inspector Shadi Lal, said, “The accused truck driver has been identified. He will be arrested shortly. We took both the vehicles, including the truck and motorcycle, in police custody.”

The victim’s body was handed over to family members after postmortem.