18-year-old organ donor gives four people a new lease of life

Surinder’s two kidneys, pancreas and corneas were retrieved at PGIMER, giving four people a chance at a new lease of life.(Representational imag/Pixabay)

At just 18, Surinder Kaur’s life came to a tragic end following a road accident. But in the midst of their grief, her family made a decision that gave four others a chance at a new beginning.

A resident of Teur village in Kharar, Surinder was admitted to PGIMER on August 23 after the accident. Despite the best efforts of doctors, she suffered an irreversible neurological injury and was declared brain-stem dead by the Brain Stem Death Committee on August 25.

For her mother, Santosh Kaur, the loss was unimaginable. Yet, she consented to the donation of Surinder’s organs and tissues.

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Surinder Kaur was admitted to PGIMER on August 23 after the accident. (Special Arrangement) Surinder Kaur was admitted to PGIMER on August 23 after the accident. (Special Arrangement)

“We cannot bring Surinder back, but we felt that if a part of her could continue to live through someone else, then her life would continue to have meaning,” Santosh said.