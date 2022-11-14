18-year-old arrested for ‘raping’ minor in Ambala Cantonment

An 18-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Maheshnagar, Ambala Cantonment, on Saturday. The arrested accused is said to be the brother-in-law of the victim’s uncle.

The police, after receiving a complaint from the mother of victim, registered case against under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police took the girl to the Civil Hospital where her medical examination was conducted.

The mother of the victim alleged in her complaint that the accused took her to a secluded place near Tangri bridge on the pretext of giving her a chocolate. When the girl did not return for a long time, the family began looking and found her near the house. It was alleged in the complaint that the victim’s clothes were blood-stained and she was also bleeding from the nose.