18 new Covid-19 cases reported in Tricity

The Tricity reported 18 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. No virus-related deaths were reported during the day.

Mohali: 9 new cases

Nine new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali district on Tuesday, taking the tally to 68,502, with 47 active cases. No virus-related death was reported during the day. Mohali has recorded a total of 1,057 deaths so far. DC Girish Dayalan said that three cases were reported each from Kharar and Dhakoli, and one each from Mohali, Gharuan and Boothgarh.

Chandigarh: 5 new cases

The UT reported five new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 61,992, with 31 active cases. The city has recorded three new cases every day on an average in the last seven days, along with a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 1,777 samples were tested for the virus and 7,271 people were jabbed.

Panchkula: 4 new cases

Four new Covid positive cases, including an 11-year-old boy, were recorded in Panchkula Tuesday. No Covid-related death was reported. The active case tally stood at 12. A total of 40,328 cases have so far been reported here and 376 people have died.