18 more RPF personnel who came from Delhi test positive in Ludhiana

Eighteen RPF personnel from the 6th battalion, who had arrived in Ludhiana from New Delhi for special duty on Shramik Trains, were among 29 persons who tested positive in Punjab Thursday, taking the tally of reported Covid-19 cases in the state to 1,953.

So far, 34 of the same battalion have contracted the virus. A total of 79 personnel had arrived from Delhi.

After reporting a sizeable number of novel coronavirus cases daily for the past many days, Punjab had on Wednesday reported only 10 new cases.

Seven new cases were reported from Jalandhar district on Thursday, which included six contacts of a positive case and one new case.

Three new local cases of coronavirus were reported in Ludhiana district. Among them are two who are related to the tyre firm whose manager was the first to test positive, and a fresh case from Lalton Kalan.

A 50-year-old woman, the wife of an infected employee, and another 37-year-old employee of M/S Hindustan Tyres (unit based in Kanganwal) have tested positive. Now there are 13 cases related to this tyre company after their 64-year old manager first tested positive.

The manager continues to be in serious condition and on ventilator at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

A fresh case in Ludhiana was reported from Lalton Kalan village — a 71-yr-old man. He had come for a check-up at the flu corner of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). One new case was reported from Patiala district.

Punjab has so far reported 32 Covid deaths. There are 1,680 active cases. 223 patients have recovered and reports of 3,048 are awaited. Out of 47,408 samples, 42,425 have tested negative.

