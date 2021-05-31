18 Covid deaths in Tricity, 72-year-old from Mohali given ‘antibody cocktail’

In a continuous dip, Panchkula reported 82 new Covid cases surfaced on Saturday, along with six more fatalities. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Tricity recorded 198 Covid-19 fatalities on Sunday.

Chandigarh: 182 new cases, five deaths

The UT reported 182 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally of cases to 59,922. Five people also succumbed to the virus, taking the number of fatalities to 745. The active cases stood at 2,134 with 509 patients discharged from various facilities.

A 42-year-old woman, a resident of Manimajra, acute respiratory distress syndrome and 61-year-old woman from Manimajra, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, passed away at GMSH-16.

A 52-year-old woman from Dadu Majra, a case of severe acute respiratory infection and Type 2 diabetes mellitus and a 64-year-old man, a resident of Sector 47, a case of severe acute respiratory infection and hypertension, expired at GMCH-32. A 65-year-old man from Sector 20, a case of severe lung disease, expired at Mayo Healthcare, Mohali.

Mohali: 182 cases, 7 deaths

Seven people succumbed to Covid in the district on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities to 954. As many as

182 new cases were also reported, increasing the total number of cases to 66,406.

DC Girish Dayalan said that out of 182, a maximum of 48 (Mohali urban), 32 from Derabassi, 31 from Kharar, 29 from Dhakoli, 17 from Banur, nine from Kurali, six each from Lalru and Boothgarh and four from Gharuan.

The DC further said that 450 patients were also discharged upon recovery.

Panchkula: 82 cases, 6 deaths

In a continuous dip, Panchkula reported 82 new Covid cases surfaced on Saturday, along with six more fatalities. The positivity rate also came down to 3.5 per cent on Sunday, as compared to the first week of the month when positivity rate was as high as 25 per cent.

An 85-year-old woman with diabetes, a resident of Sector 16; a 79-year-old woman from Sector 15 with diabetes; a 55-year-old woman, resident of Sector 21 with diabetes and hypertension; an 84-year-old man from Pinjore with diabetes; a 64-year-old woman from Barwala with diabetes; and a 45-year-old man resident of Sector 17 who had no comorbidity succumbed to the infection.

Of 82 people who tested positive, 48 were added to the district tally. The active case tally stood at 880, while the recovery rate stood at 95.8 per cent with 28,674 recovered as yet.

A total of 39,499 cases have so far been reported from the district. As many as 347 have succumbed to the virus. The district has conducted 336,469 tests so far, with at least 1369 samples being taken on Saturday.

Covid patient-administered ‘antibody cocktail’ therapy

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Sunday administered the ‘antibody cocktail’ therapy to a 72-year-old Covid-19 patient, who has a known history of diabetes along with chronic kidney disease.

The patient had tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago. He was administered one dose of the cocktail intravenously and is reportedly stable, post infusion.

The ‘anti-body cocktail therapy’ is for those above the age of 65, who are isolating at home, have an SpO2 of 93, require no oxygen support but are at risk of developing a severe form of the infection on account of their co-morbidities — such as obesity, diabetes, liver disease, heart ailments, and chronic lung disease.

It can also be administered to those suffering from an immunocompromising condition or those with weakened immunity on account of immune suppressive treatment.

Dr Zafar Ahmed, senior consultant (critical care), Pulmonology and Chest and Sleep Medicine, of Fortis Hospital Mohali said just like antibodies, which are proteins generated by the body to fight diseases, monoclonal antibodies are ‘artificially created in the lab’.

In this cocktail, Casirivimab and Imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that specifically block the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, thereby preventing the Covid attachment and entry into human cells. Six-hundred grams of each are mixed in the form of a cocktail.

This is another very important step that has been taken by the medical community to combat the pandemic.

On Saturday, Fortis Healthcare had announced that two doses of Roche India’s Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab), distributed by Cipla Ltd, was available for administration to patients.