scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Latest news

18 Covid cases, 1 death reported in Chandigarh

Chandigarh has conducted 2,34,069 tests as yet.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: February 15, 2021 4:33:31 am
chandigarh covid casesAs many as 13 people were discharged from various facilities on Sunday. (Express File)

ON Sunday, Chandigarh reported 18 new cases, taking the total tally to 21,238. On person also succumbed to the virus, taking the number of fatalities to 346. The total number of active cases stood at 127. As many as 13 people were discharged from various facilities.

A 54-year-old COVID positive woman, a resident of Sector 56, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, coronary artery disease and cerebral artery infarct, expired at PGIMER. The UT has conducted 2,34,069 tests as yet.

Click here for more

Covid-19 vaccination: As part of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, as many as 143 people were given the second dose on Sunday, while the target was 265.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 14: Latest News

Advertisement