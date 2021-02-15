18 Covid cases, 1 death reported in Chandigarh

As many as 13 people were discharged from various facilities on Sunday. (Express File)

ON Sunday, Chandigarh reported 18 new cases, taking the total tally to 21,238. On person also succumbed to the virus, taking the number of fatalities to 346. The total number of active cases stood at 127. As many as 13 people were discharged from various facilities.

A 54-year-old COVID positive woman, a resident of Sector 56, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, coronary artery disease and cerebral artery infarct, expired at PGIMER. The UT has conducted 2,34,069 tests as yet.

Covid-19 vaccination: As part of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, as many as 143 people were given the second dose on Sunday, while the target was 265.