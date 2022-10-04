175 years of Sanawar: Athletics meet, tattoo show mark day two

The second day of the founder’s celebrations at Sanawar witnessed the 175th Annual Athletic Meet presided by Harvinder Purewal as the chief guest and a tattoo show in the evening presented by nearly 300 students of the school.

Raghav Chugh won the Fateh Pal Cup for best athlete in the under-14-year (boys) category, while Mahima Kashyap and Vasuman Chauhan were awarded the Bala Cup and Kalinga Cup for the ‘best athlete in the girls (opens) and boys (opens) categories respectively. Himalaya was the winner of the March-past Cup. The PD, BD and GD cups were bagged by Himalaya, Nilagiri and Himalaya respectively. Nilagiri house won the coveted over-all trophy for athletics.

The soccer and basketball matches between the present and old Sanawarians were held after lunch.

A ‘tattoo show’ was held in the evening comprising an hour-long light and sound show encapsulating the 175 years of the journey of Sanawar since its inception. The show included mass PT and gymnastics where young gymnasts kept the spectators enthralled. The show culminated with colourful dances depicting different nuances of cultural art.

A colourful garba was performed by 130 boys and girls of classes 5 and 6. “Maansiktayen”, a dance sequence choreographed by Deep Sarkar, depicting various moods of anger, sadness, happiness and devotion was performed by 425 boys and girls of classes 6-12. The show concluded with the spectacular fireworks. Bharat Puri, CEO of Pidilite Industries and alumnus of Sanawar was the chief guest at the occasion.

A book titled ‘Familiar Birds of Sanawar’ was released in the evening by Sanjay Kundu, Director General of Himachal Pradesh Police.