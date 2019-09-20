175 CBI personnel in legal battle against Mohali realtor

At least 175 personnel of the Central Bureau of Investigation is in a legal battle with a Mohali-based real estate promoter, which failed to deliver them the possession of their plots near New Chandigarh in Mohali.

CBI Employees Co-operative House Building Society recently filed a contempt petition against M/s Altus Space Pvt Ltd with the a National Consumer Commission in Delhi, after the firm failed to obey the commission’s order for maintaining the status quo on the subject land.

The petition was filed by general secretary of the society Inspector Subhash Chander.

All 175 members of CBI Employees Co-operative House Building Society are serving CBI personnel posted throughout India. Majority of members of the society are posted in Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal, Punjab and Mumbai.

According to the petition, the society had signed a Memorandum-of-Understanding (MoU) with M/s Altus Space Pvt Ltd for the purchase of total 22,300 sq yd plotted and developed area in Rasoolpur village near New Chandigarh in Mohali in December 2009.

The society members stated in the complaint that despite paying around Rs 13 crore to the promoter of M/s Altus Space Pvt Ltd, the promised land has yet not been allotted to the complainant.

Advocate Sameer Rohtagi, through whom the contempt petition was filed, said, “We filed the contempt petition against the promoter for carrying out the construction activities against the earlier issued orders of National Consumer Commission. The promoter were issued the notice on the petition.”

Inspector Subhash Chander said, “Subsequently, we came to know about the transfer of subject land to Greater Punjab Officer Co-Operative House Building Society by M/s Altus Space Pvt Ltd, which mischievously attempted to allot the plots to our society in village Sainimajra as against village Rasoolpur as promised in MoU. We will shortly file a police complaint in this connection.”