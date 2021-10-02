1742 cameras to be installed in Ludhiana under Smart City project

At least 1,742 cameras shall be installed, in addition to the 30 vehicle-mounted ones, besides putting up 600 new infrared illuminators, and enhancing the storage space of data under the Smart City project in Ludhiana, commissioner of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, Pradeep Kumar Sabharwal, said on Friday.

The cost of the project is Rs. 35.96 crore and HFCL has been selected as the Master System Integrator to implement the project and carry out AMC of the project for the next five years, Sabharwal added.

Ludhiana was among the first twenty cities to be selected under the Smart City Mission in 2016 and various projects are being developed under the aegis of Ludhiana Smart City Limited, which comes under the Smart City Mission of the Government of India.

Sabharwal said that under the smart city initiative, an exhibition of the Integrated Command & Control Centre Project has been organised by Ludhiana Smart City Limited, which was inaugurated on Friday and will continue till October 3 at the Safe City Complex, Police Lines, Ludhiana. Joint commissioner of police (headquarters), J Elanchezhian, as well as the civic body’s additional commissioner, Aditiya Dachalwal, besides several others, were present at the occasion.

Under this exhibition, Freedom from Crime, Freedom from Traffic and Freedom from Queues is being celebrated by Ludhiana Smart City Limited by showcasing the Command & Control Centre to the general public.

Services like crime detection, traffic surveillance, e-governance, no parking detection, encroachment detection are also being provided to the citizens of Ludhiana under this project. The project is being implemented as per schedule and is expected to go live by end of November 2021.