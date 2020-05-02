170 Nanded pilgrims among Punjab’s 187 new cases — steepest spike in a day

A government functionary said that of the total 772 who have tested positive in the state so far, 339 were pilgrims who had returned from Nanded, accounting for nearly 44 per cent of the total cases. (Representational) A government functionary said that of the total 772 who have tested positive in the state so far, 339 were pilgrims who had returned from Nanded, accounting for nearly 44 per cent of the total cases. (Representational)

With187 new coronavirus cases, Punjab on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike since the outbreak. The state’s cases tally is now 772.

Of the 187 new cases, 170 were pilgrims who had returned from Nanded, Maharashtra.

A government functionary said that of the total 772 who have tested positive in the state so far, 339 were pilgrims who had returned from Nanded, accounting for nearly 44 per cent of the total cases.

There are 640 active cases in the state, 112 patients have recovered and 20 deaths have been reported so far. Of 24,868 samples taken from across the state, 19,316 have tested negative and results of 4,780 are pending.

In Moga district, four Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers and 17 pilgrims who returned from Nanded were among the 22 new positive cases. A 34-year-old man from Manuke village of Nihal Singh Wala, who returned from Dubai, also tested positive. With this the total cases in Moga district reached 28.

In Khanna, a man arrested in an illicit liquor factory and distillery case by Khanna police on April 28 from village Bahomajra tested positive. Khanna SSP Harpreet Singh said at least ten policemen have been quarantined.

The maximum positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported from Amritsar (143), followed by Jalandhar (119) and Ludhiana (94).

